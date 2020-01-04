Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.12

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.12 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 164.12 ($2.16), with a volume of 59446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.38. The firm has a market cap of $808.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

