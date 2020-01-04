Reviewing Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) & Docusign (OTCMKTS:DOCU)

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hopto and Docusign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 1.25 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Docusign $700.97 million 19.34 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -26.06

Hopto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Docusign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Hopto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Docusign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hopto and Docusign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A Docusign 0 2 13 0 2.87

Docusign has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Docusign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docusign is more favorable than Hopto.

Volatility and Risk

Hopto has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docusign has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and Docusign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto 12.29% -49.00% 28.42% Docusign -25.28% -26.77% -9.11%

Summary

Docusign beats Hopto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

