Reviewing Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and MMA Capital (OTCMKTS:MMAC)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% MMA Capital 92.91% 23.07% 13.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voltari and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $13.14 million 13.60 $61.00 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Voltari and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Voltari on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

