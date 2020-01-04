Robert W. Baird Downgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.30.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 405,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,118. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

