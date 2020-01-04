Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.38. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,741 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

