Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 269743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.