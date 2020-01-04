Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

