RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.47

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 83814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Co LLC raised its position in RPM International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.