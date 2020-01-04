Rupaya Market Capitalization Tops $13,422.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 56.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Rupaya has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $13,422.00 and $1.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,025.22 or 2.31723220 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 217.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,131,147 coins and its circulating supply is 60,945,183 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.