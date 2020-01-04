Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

SABR opened at $22.77 on Friday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,244. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

