Sai Hits Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.