salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $143,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,862 shares of company stock worth $60,924,363. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

