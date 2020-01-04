Sarah Mace Purchases 67 Shares of Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) insider Sarah Mace acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £224.45 ($295.25).

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. Personal Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

