Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.90.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

