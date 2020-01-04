Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BFS stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

