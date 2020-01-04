Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $40.17. Schlumberger shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 9,750,872 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,908,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,580,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

