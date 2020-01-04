Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SGMS stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

