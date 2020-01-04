Scotiabank Raises Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRP. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

TRP stock opened at C$68.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$50.81 and a 12 month high of C$70.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$68.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

