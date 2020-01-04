SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SSW)

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

NYSE:SSW opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

