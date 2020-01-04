SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.75

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 2875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

SEGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

SEGRO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.