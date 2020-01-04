SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

