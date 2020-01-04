Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $704,114.00 and approximately $33,264.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058278 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00236540 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm.

Blake2b

It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,760,575,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,575,529 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

