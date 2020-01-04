Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SIEGY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

SIEGY traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Siemens has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

