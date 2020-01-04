Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.06

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.06 and last traded at $116.40, with a volume of 1182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.