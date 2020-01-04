Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.19

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

