SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SILV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 459,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 711,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

