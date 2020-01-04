SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Announces $0.50 Dividend

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

SSNT stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.