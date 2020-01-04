Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $10.56. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 193,823 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$10.38.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

