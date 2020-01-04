Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.20

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 368059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $929.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie acquired 36,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £29,880 ($39,305.45).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

