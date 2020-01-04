Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.15

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 90469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Societe Generale SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

