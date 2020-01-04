SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $19.15. SolarWinds shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 8,350 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWI. Nomura dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $163,836.45. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SolarWinds by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

