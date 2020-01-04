SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.90

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 22271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.17%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

