SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley raised SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

SSRM stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

