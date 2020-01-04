Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.78

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 50041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

