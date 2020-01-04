Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Star Diamond Corp (TSE:DIAM) shares rose 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 207,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 240,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Senior Officer George Henry Read sold 260,880 shares of Star Diamond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$52,697.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,030,000 shares in the company, valued at C$410,060.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Kimberlite property that is located in the Fort à la Corne kimberlite field in central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

