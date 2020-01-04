Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of STLD opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,753,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

