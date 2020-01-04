STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.85

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 106041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after buying an additional 808,642 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $4,405,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

