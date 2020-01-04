SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $7.71. SUEZ/ADR shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,195 shares.

SZEVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SUEZ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.