Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

