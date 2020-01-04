SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Renasant stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

