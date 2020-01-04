SunTrust Banks Comments on Cadence Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CADE opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

