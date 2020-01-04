Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sunworks stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $13.79.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 74.63% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

