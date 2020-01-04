Swipe Trading Up 29.4% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Swipe has a market cap of $87.26 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00019427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

