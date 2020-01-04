SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 925% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Bank of America began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $225,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,313. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $12,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,928.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 106,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $129.65 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

