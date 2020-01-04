Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.12

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 2465212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

