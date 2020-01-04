Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 47,462 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $54,000.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

