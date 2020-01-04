TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCG BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 394,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $798.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 23.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after buying an additional 503,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 341,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 250,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

