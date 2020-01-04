TD Securities Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $21.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE MAXR opened at $17.44 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 883,540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,956,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

