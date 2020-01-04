Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.62

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 4210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,766 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 578,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 396,546 shares during the period.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

