Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teijin Adr Rep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $18.86 on Friday. Teijin Adr Rep has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

